The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has on Sunday, February 3, 2019 accused some Nigerian Universities management of mismanagement of funds.

The minister said this during the sixth edition of the weekend ministerial press conference in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, Adamu said the ministry of education would soon set up visitation panels to probe the finances of the institutions.

”May I at this juncture express the serious concern of the federal government over the lack of accountability in some of our tertiary institutions.

“Let me reiterate that the federal government will not fold its arms to watch public educational institutions funded from the public purse to flout the laws of public accountability,”

According to him, N727 billion has been released to the various tertiary institutions through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) within the last four years.

”During the period under review, the federal government through the instrumentality of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) allocated a total of N727,225,862,128.86 worth of investment in critical areas of infrastructural development in our tertiary institutions.”

Adamu also said a breakdown of the funding efforts by the federal government indicates that in 2015, each public university (federal and states) got N337 million. This brings the total allocation to public universities to N24,938,000,000 for that year.

“In 2016, each public university was allocated 1,009410,000 (1,009,410,000 x 74 institutions), bringing the total allocation to public universities to N74,696,340,000 for year 2016.

In 2017, each of the 74 public universities was allocated N659,150,000. This brings the total allocation to public universities in 2017 to N48.8 billion

”In 2018, each public university in the country was allocated N 785,823,700 (N785,823,700 x 74 universities), bringing the total allocation to public universities N58,150,953,800.00 for year 2018,” he said

He added that the total allocation to public universities during the four years stands at N206,562,393,800.