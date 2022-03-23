Fetish protest against new OAU VC is assault on intellectuals – Akeredolu

This is following the crisis trailing the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as the institution’s 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The protest by indigenes of Ile-Ife and traditionalists against Bamire’s appointment, according to Akeredolu, an alumnus of the University, is sickening.

He said it was a display of an attitude alien to academia that must be completely condemned.

On Monday, March 23, 2022, several Ife residents invaded the varsity’s campus carrying charms and other fetish objects to protest the appointment of new OAU VC who was not a native of the town.

In a statement he personally signed, Akeredolu said that the development was a sign of massive rot in academics, as well as a sign of pervasive decadence in the country.

The statement partly read, “the latest news on the invasion of the campus by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists, allegedly, to protest the failure by the authorities to appoint ‘an Ife indigene’, showcases the extent to which the system has sunk, almost irretrievably.

“This latest assault on the intellectual by elements who, ordinarily, should not have any business with that ambience is unsettling.

“The silence of the intellectuals in that University suggests complicity and connivance.”