The Deputy Corps Commander, Mr Paul Guar, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said: Although, if we go by the constitution of the country, there is freedom of movement,however, the situation we find ourselves, especially during festive periods, calls for the need to be extra caution.”

“There is kidnapping here and there, armed robbery on the highways and the roads become unsafe.

“People should desist from traveling at night. It is better for them to travel in day so that if they fall into any unpalatable situation, they can have ready assistance.

“Furthermore, if accident happens in the night where there is no town close by, the victims won’t get the readily help they need. So, traveling in the night should be discouraged.”

Gaur,who noted that many commercial drivers often engage in speed in.the name of making extra money during festive periods, urged them to stop the attitude in the interest of their lives and those of passengers.

He, however, assured that the Corps was on top of the situation to ensure tha all commercial vehicles in the state adopt the use of Speed Limiting Devices (SLD) to signufically reduce road accident.