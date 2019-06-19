Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola has announced that he has sold his interests in Forte Oil on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The billionaire on his verified Instagram handle said he is leaving the oil industry “to focus and consolidate on the gains of power generation business”.

Sharing a photo of how Forte oil brand evolved from British Petroleum in the 60s, to African Petroleum Plc in 1990 and finally to Forte Oil in 2012, Otedola wished his successors the best and also urged them to build on legacies which have been established since 1964.

He wrote: A few years ago, my team and I embarked on an arduous task of transforming a moribund petroleum marketing business, African Petroleum Plc (formerly British Petroleum) into Forte Oil Plc; a leading integrated solutions provider with solid footprints in downstream petroleum marketing, Upstream Services and Power Generation and one in which we built intrinsic value to the benefits of our shareholders.

In line with my principle of business focus, we have divested from our marketing and upstream businesses and shall from now on focus and consolidate on the gains of our power generation business, Geregu Power Plc.

We wish our successors the very best and urge them to build on our legacies which have been established since 1964.

You'll recall that few days after Otedola joined Twitter in May 2018, the billionaire announced his $350 million investment in a power generation company known as Geregu Power plc on the social media platform.

Business Insider by Pulse reported that the oil magnate acquired the company in 2013 through a subsidiary of Forte Oil Plc, Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited.