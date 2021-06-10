Femi Adesina urges media to save Nigeria from catastrophe

Represented by Prof. Nnaemeka Agbanu of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Adesina said the media have the capacity to promote peace and can also cause civil unrest.

“The Rwandan genocide which resulted to the death of over a million people was triggered off by two local radio stations in that country.

“In recent times, all we witness in the nation’s media are misleading headlines and this is capable of exposing the nation to grave danger if not checked,” he cautioned.

Adesina advised the media practitioners to use the profession to enhance the bond of unity and overall development of the country.

Prof. Charles Esimone, the Vice Chancellor of UniZik, said that the silver jubilee celebration marked the commencement of the unbundling of the department to a full fledged faculty.

He also urged mass communicators to use the instruments at their disposal for the good of the nation and commended the department for it giant strides.

Prof. Chinwe Uzochukwu, the Head of Department, Mass Communication, UniZik, said the event was organised to review the 25 years journey of the department.

She announced that the department planned to upgrade to a faculty of Communication and Media Studies which would now have eight departments.

Mr Ifeanyi Mbanefo, the Chairman of the event and Editorial board member of Guardian newspapers, in a remark advised students of the department to approach their future challenges with courage.

He said though there were storms, those who face the future with determination and graduation would certainly excel.