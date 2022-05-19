RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Femi Adesina to become a farmer after working for Buhari

Ima Elijah

President Buhari had earlier disclosed that he would go back to farming once his tenure is over

Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said he’ll return back to active media work and become a farmer once the current administration is over.

Adesina stated this in a post on his verified Facebook page when he received All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter) at his office.

In the post titled: “They have seen tomorrow”, Adesina said: “When I finish in government, by the mercies of God, I intend to return to active media work and also be a farmer. May God make it happen. Amen.

“It was then big surprise to me when I got notification from the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter), saying they were coming to make me a Patron of the group. I asked myself: how did they know I was planning to go into farming? They must have seen tomorrow.”

“And true to their words, the farmers came. Farmers of cassava, cucumber, pineapples, fish, cattle, and other crops and livestock. And they made me their Patron. Men, women, and a youth. They were led by their Chairman, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bako E. Dogwo, Coordinator General, Bassa Traditional Rulers and Elites. Others were; Gladys Iyore Emuze, Aisha Ugbaja, Justice Agbozuadun, Zinat Shaka, and Yusuf Mohammed.

“The Chairman,having followed my activities as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, said 'we decided that you deserve not only commendation, but also to be honored as our Patron.'

“The farmers added: “We wish to congratulate you as you are being appointed Patron based on your antecedents. We say big congratulations, and look forward to see you rising higher.”

“This is a surprising honor. I could only promise the farmers that I would continue to serve the President, and my country to the best of my ability.”

Recall, President Buhari, in an interview with AriseTV in January 2022, hd disclosed that he would go back to farming once his tenure is over.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

