Femi Adesina says some governors use Buhari as shield for poor performance

Adesina says the governors find respite in blaming Buhari for every wrong thing within their control.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says some governors use the president as a shield for their poor performance.

Adesina said this in an article shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Ín the article titled ‘Zulum zoomed in’, the presidential spokesperson said some governors think they can become heroes by attacking the president.

He said they found respite in blaming Buhari for every wrong thing within their control.

Adesina added that some of the governors, who used to abuse Buhari in the daytime, come to the Presidential Villa under cover of darkness.

The article reads in part: “Some Governors think they can be heroes by antagonizing the President. If they owe salaries and pensions, once the month is ending, they begin to abuse the President, thinking their people would forget the outstanding salaries and pensions.

“When they have not built a single kilometer of road, it is Buhari. When infrastructure has decayed under them, it is Buhari. When they can’t secure the lives and property of the people they govern, it is Buhari.

“They play to the gallery, thinking they will receive applause from their people. No, the only sound the people hear is the rumbling from their bellies, due to hunger. And they know where their problems come from.”

Adesina had recently described Buhari as a leader who passionately hates corruption, adding that the president does not like to associate with corrupt individuals.

