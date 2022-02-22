Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has disclosed that the president may sign the revised electoral bill today or tomorrow.
Adesina said the bill could be signed today or tomorrow.
Adesina said this during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
He said, “It could be today, it could be tomorrow; it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.
“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”
Adesina said the bill was sent to the president nearly a month after the national assembly passed it.
In a statement on Monday, February 21, 2022, the presidential spokesperson had criticised those accusing the president of delaying the signing of the bill.
He said that the constitution allowed the president a 30-day window to either sign the bill or decline assent.
Adesina said it would only be appropriate to say the president has acted against the law if he exceeds the 30-day window.
