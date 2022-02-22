Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Adesina said this during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He said, “It could be today, it could be tomorrow; it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

Adesina said the bill was sent to the president nearly a month after the national assembly passed it.

In a statement on Monday, February 21, 2022, the presidential spokesperson had criticised those accusing the president of delaying the signing of the bill.

He said that the constitution allowed the president a 30-day window to either sign the bill or decline assent.