RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Adesina said the bill could be signed today or tomorrow.

Femi Adesina [Guardian]
Femi Adesina [Guardian]

Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has disclosed that the president may sign the revised electoral bill today or tomorrow.

Recommended articles

Adesina said this during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He said, “It could be today, it could be tomorrow; it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.”

Adesina said the bill was sent to the president nearly a month after the national assembly passed it.

In a statement on Monday, February 21, 2022, the presidential spokesperson had criticised those accusing the president of delaying the signing of the bill.

He said that the constitution allowed the president a 30-day window to either sign the bill or decline assent.

Adesina said it would only be appropriate to say the president has acted against the law if he exceeds the 30-day window.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Ex-Minister of Water Resources sentenced to 3 months imprisonment

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Femi Adesina says Buhari will sign electoral bill in a matter of hours

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

Okorocha’s arraignment stalled over non-service of court documents

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

FG to launch national campaign against ritual murders

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Buhari meets APC governors on national convention, other issues

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

APC South-South lawmakers endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja

Petrol scarcity gradually easing off in Abuja

Buhari demands return of more Nigeria’s Artefacts from abroad

Buhari demands return of more Nigeria’s Artefacts from abroad

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC says it has 1 billion litres of petrol for distribution. [nnn]

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)