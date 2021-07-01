Femi Adesina says Buhari is focused on strengthening democracy in Nigeria

He maintained that the president would continue to remain focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering on the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organizations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the president,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the PCF that the administration would also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Adesina, the Chairman of PCF said the decision to recognize his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organisation would continue to support the work of the administration.

“We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councilors.

“Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration your antecedents.

“We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement.

“We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand,’’ Achor noted.