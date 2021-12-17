RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Femi Adesina: 'Buhari forgives people he should have given black eyes'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The president's spokesperson pens yet another hagiography for his principal.

Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Femi Adesina with President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, often tells the world how large hearted his boss is, and how the president wines and dines with his fiercest critics.

Recommended articles

On the occasion of the president's 79th birthday anniversary, Adesina writes that he's learnt quite a lot from working with Buhari; and that the president readily forgives folks who insult his parents.

"The lessons are plenty. The man has a mind of his own. That’s why I laugh when they say a cabal is controlling him. Yes, he delegates a lot, but to abdicate responsibilities? He takes decisions, and he’s not even afraid of taking tough ones.

"Unflappable. Cool, calm, collected. Straight talker, no tongue-in-cheek. That’s why you can’t afford to spin anything on his behalf. Otherwise, he comes out one day, and tells the truth. And you become damned as a liar.

"Capacity to forgive. How many times have I seen people who abused his father and mother on TV in the morning, coming to see him under cover of darkness? And he’s all genial with them. He is all chummy, when they should rather have left with black eyes.

"The lessons are inexhaustible. But let me say this last one. Who has the final say? Jehovah has the final say. Do you know how many doomsday prophecies we have heard about this President? They come from all angles, including embarrassingly from the pulpit," Adesina writes.

Members of Nigeria's elite polite class have been publishing hagiographies of the president all day, as he turns 79.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas Jude Egbas is a Senior Editor at Pulse. He believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He has lived his entire life stringing words together to form powerful images. It's all he ever wants to do.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

You're a great reformer, Tinubu showers praises on Buhari at 79

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

FG unveils plans to ensure food security in 2022

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

Buhari marks 79th birthday in Turkey, looks forward to happy ‘retirement’

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

EFCC arraigns Fani-Kayode for allegedly forging medical reports to evade trial

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

2022 will be a better year for Nigerians — Gov Okowa

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

VIO destroys over 1,400 impounded motorcycles in Abuja

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Group urges Buhari to take urgent action over missing Anambra guber candidate

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)