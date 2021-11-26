RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

The FCTA Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called for the prosecution of persons who interfere or hamper emergency rescue operations to act as a deterrent to others.

A survivor rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]
Ms. Nkechi Isa, the Head, Public Relations Unit of FEMA, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Abbas Idriss made the call at a seminar on Emergency Care and Evacuation.

Idriss said that most times members of the public move into a disaster scene trying to take pictures with their phones and in the process hamper rescue operations.

The FEMA boss emphasised the importance of continuous enlightenment and education on the activities of emergency responders and deployment of technology in emergency evacuation plans.

“We have already started deploying technology. You cannot fight disaster without technology.

“The 112 toll-free lines are working, even if you don’t have a SIM card in your phone, you can still get across,” the D-G said.

Idriss, therefore, appealed to the media to publicise the 112 toll-free lines.

