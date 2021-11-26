FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Idriss said that most times members of the public move into a disaster scene trying to take pictures with their phones and in the process hamper rescue operations.

The FEMA boss emphasised the importance of continuous enlightenment and education on the activities of emergency responders and deployment of technology in emergency evacuation plans.

“We have already started deploying technology. You cannot fight disaster without technology.

“The 112 toll-free lines are working, even if you don’t have a SIM card in your phone, you can still get across,” the D-G said.