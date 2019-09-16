The hospital’s management announced the ban on Monday in Abakaliki, saying the affected staff engage in the schemes either by participation or as agents.

“AE-FETHA therefore, warns that any individual, unit, department, or group of persons caught in the act shall be punished accordingly,” the Director of Administration, Mr Callistus Okonkwo said in a statement.

The director said the hospital’s management considered such act as serious misconduct punishable in line with the public service rule.

“The management is also worried that some staff, department and group of persons indulge in money lending and borrowing with the objective of making gains,” Okonkwo said.