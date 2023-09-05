ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Federal and State secretariats are closed, motor parks, banks, unions and workers associations have complied with the ongoing strike.

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi
Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which monitored the strike in the state, reported that the state was partially locked down. This is occasioned by the compliance by both the federal as well as state workers, banks and motor parks on the directive of the NLC national body.

Maikudi Ibrahim, Chairman Negotiation Council (JNC) of the NLC in the state, said workers had complied with the warning strike.

We monitored the strike in the state capital and it was successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Federal and State secretariats are closed, motor parks, banks, unions and workers associations have complied with the ongoing strike.

“Workers have been badly affected by the economic crisis, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol in the name of subsidy removal.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Nanpe, a civil servant said the strike was necessary to press home the demand of workers in the country.

We want the government to adjust our wages automatically in line with the existing economic realities for us to sustain our livelihood.

“Workers have been financially embarrassed as against the provisions of the general order of the civil service rules and regulations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another worker, Lydia Agabus, urged the NLC to pursue the struggle for an immediate solution to help civil servants navigate the hardship posed by the fuel subsidy removal to a logical conclusion.

“As we join the strike, the NLC must not disappoint Nigerians, the labour movement has our collective support because we are suffering,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

The 3 cases against Tinubu that election tribunal will rule on tomorrow

FG, TUC agree on 2-week window to resolve these 4 issues

FG, TUC agree on 2-week window to resolve these 4 issues

Inspector-General of Police approves deployment of 7 DIGs, 5 AIGs

Inspector-General of Police approves deployment of 7 DIGs, 5 AIGs

Anambra NLC chase workers out of offices with cane to comply with strike

Anambra NLC chase workers out of offices with cane to comply with strike

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi

Banks, others shut down as workers begin 2-day warning strike in Oyo

Banks, others shut down as workers begin 2-day warning strike in Oyo

Govt offices in Abuja shut in compliance with NLC warning strike

Govt offices in Abuja shut in compliance with NLC warning strike

FIWON supports NLC warning strike, demands minimal social protection from FG

FIWON supports NLC warning strike, demands minimal social protection from FG

Nigeria suffers from an identity crisis that a national consensus can fix

Nigeria suffers from an identity crisis that a national consensus can fix

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike