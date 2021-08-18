Federal Poly Nasarawa throws out 51 students

Mana said that the affected students were expelled following approval by the academic board of the institution.

“The affected students were expelled on the ground of various offences of examination misconduct that involved both full time and part time students.

“The students expelled are from the Higher National Diploma and National Diploma in Engineering courses, Accounting, Science Lab Tech, Library and Information Science, Mass Communication among others,” he said.

Mana also said that the Rector of the institution, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed has directed the expelled students to handover all documents belonging to the polytechnic to their departmental heads.