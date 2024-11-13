ADVERTISEMENT
Federal High Court to commence Christmas vacation on December 16

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court resumes sitting on Tuesday, the 7 January 2025, in all judicial divisions.

The Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Information in the office, Dr Catherine Christopher, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement is titled: “Notification of 2024 Christmas Vacation and Roaster for Vacation Judges.”

“The Court shall commence its Christmas Vacation for the Year 2024 from Monday, 16 December 2024 to Monday 6 January 2025.

“This is under the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

“The court resumes sitting on Tuesday, the 7 January 2025, in all judicial divisions,” Tsoho said.

According to him, during the vacation period, the core judicial divisions; Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions will, as usual, remain functional and open to the litigating public throughout the vacation.

“Only matters relating to enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels and matters that concern dire national interest shall be entertained by the vacation judges,” the CJ added.

Tsoho said Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice M. S. Liman will be vacation judges at the Abuja division; Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Isaac D. Dipeolu for the Lagos Division while Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A. T. Mohammed will be sitting at the Port-Harcourt Division.

Justice Tsoho wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

