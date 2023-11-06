ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal high court fines NYSC ₦5m for tagging Gov Mba’s certificate as fake

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge held that the discharged certificate presented to INEC by Mbah was authentic and validly issued by the NYSC.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Recommended articles

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, held that the Director General of the NYSC and the corps, who were defendants in the suit, were guilty of misrepresentation of material facts. The judge held that the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Mbah was authentic and validly issued by the NYSC.

Justice Ekwo further held that evidence before the court showed that the governor though was mobilised for service in 2001, he, however, completed his service in 2003.

According to the court, Mbah, midway into his service, sought and after received permission from NYSC to attend the Nigeria Law School, was reinstated into the NYSC in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, the judge said that while the evidence that Mbah served in the law firm of one Udeh was not challenged by the NYSC, he berated the corps for not charging the governor for forgery if they actually believed that they didn’t issue the said NYSC certificate to him.

He concluded that the NYSC was mischievous and acted in bad faith by denying Mbah’s NYSC certificate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah had sued the NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, for publishing a disclaimer, denying the issuance of a discharge certificate issued to him on January 6, 2003.

Justice Ekwo, on May 15, restrained the NYSC, Muhammad and any of their agents from, henceforth, engaging in such publication pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter. The order followed an ex parte motion moved by Mbah’s counsel, Emeka Ozoani, SAN.

But the NYCS, in its preliminary objection dated May 19 and filed May 22, sought an order dismissing or striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction and competence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving three grounds of argument, the corps said that Mbah did not appeal to the president as required by the provisions of Section 20 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 before instituting the suit against the defendants.

It argued that appeal to the president was a condition-precedent to instituting an action against the defendants in any court of law in Nigeria.

According to the NYSC, consequent upon the refusal of the plaintiff/respondent to comply with the provisions of Section 20 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, this suit is premature for the jurisdiction of the court to crystalise.

The NYSC had, on February 1, written a letter signed by Mr Ibrahim Muhammed saying that the NYSC certificate belonging to Mbah was not issued by the corps. Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the Enugu state governorship election held in March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Uncertainty over Nigeria Air project as Keyamo says decision rests with Tinubu

Federal high court fines NYSC ₦5m for tagging Gov Mba’s certificate as fake

Federal high court fines NYSC ₦5m for tagging Gov Mba’s certificate as fake

Effective transformation in Nigeria begins with strategic leadership -TEXEM UK

Effective transformation in Nigeria begins with strategic leadership -TEXEM UK

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume