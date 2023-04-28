Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Justice Inyang Ekwo declined the application and instead instructed the applicant, Omotuyi Ademola, to inform the defendant, the National Population Commission (NPC), to appear in court and explain why the applicant’s motion should not be granted.

The judge ordered the counsel to the applicant, Victor Opatola, to put the NPC on notice and adjourned the matter until May 5.

Omotuyi had filed an ex parte application asking the court to postpone the census for six months to ensure adequate preparation, publicity, and funding for the commission.

He also requested a declaration that the NPC lacked effective preparation and publicity for conducting a credible and constitutional census.

The applicant further sought an order that the court deemed fit and proper to make in the circumstances of the case.

Omotuyi presented two questions for the court’s determination: