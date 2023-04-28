The sports category has moved to a new website.
Federal High Court declines request to stop 2023 census

Ima Elijah

The Federal High Court in Abuja has declined a request to stop the 2023 Census, directing the National Population Commission to appear in court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo declined the application and instead instructed the applicant, Omotuyi Ademola, to inform the defendant, the National Population Commission (NPC), to appear in court and explain why the applicant’s motion should not be granted.

The judge ordered the counsel to the applicant, Victor Opatola, to put the NPC on notice and adjourned the matter until May 5.

Omotuyi had filed an ex parte application asking the court to postpone the census for six months to ensure adequate preparation, publicity, and funding for the commission.

He also requested a declaration that the NPC lacked effective preparation and publicity for conducting a credible and constitutional census.

The applicant further sought an order that the court deemed fit and proper to make in the circumstances of the case.

Omotuyi presented two questions for the court’s determination:

  • whether the 2023 Census’s aim, intent, importance, and purpose would not be defeated by lack of adequate preparation, awareness, publicity, and funds and
  • whether this would not exacerbate an undercount and inefficiency of the census purpose.
