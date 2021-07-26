RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal High Court begins annual vacation

The Federal High Court on Monday commenced its annual vacation for the year 2021.

In a circular by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the vacation would end on Friday, Sept. 17, while court activities would resume on Sept. 20.

According to Gakko, some courts in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt divisions will remain functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency during the period.

He said litigants were at liberty to approach any of the aforementioned divisions, nearest to them for litigation.

Meanwhile in Lagos, Hon. Justice Nicholas Oweibo had been assigned to sit as vacation judge during the period.

The circular reads: “The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the General Public, Lawyers, and litigants, that the honourable courts annual vacation for the year 2021 shall commence on Monday, July 26, 2021, and end on Friday Sept. 17, 2021.

“However, Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency during the vacation.

“The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the functional courts located nearest to them.

“The court will resume in all judicial divisions on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021,” the circular read.

