ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The directive is in line with Tinubu’s plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable agriculture across 12 River Basins to boost national food production.

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)
Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Recommended articles

Utsev in a statement on Friday said this was necessary in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to cultivate 500,000 hectares of irrigable agriculture across the twelve River Basins to boost national food production.

The statement quotes the minister as saying this when he paid a visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at the Government House Benin City. The minister said his visit was to officially launch the 2023 Dry Season farming through the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority.

He announced the commencement of nationwide dry season farming to meet the National food production targets. He sought the state government’s approval of Title Deeds for acquired lands from communities in the state to facilitate the proposed partial commercialisation of River Basin Development Authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he added would encourage Public Private Partnerships in key projects for the benefit of the public. Utsev highlighted the ministry’s intervention projects in water supply, irrigation, dams, erosion control structures, and sanitation facilities within the Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority catchment areas.

The river Basin covers Edo, Ekiti, Ondo States, and Delta North Senatorial District. In his response, Gov Godwin Obaseki, while welcoming the team to the state, stressed the need for synergy between states and the federal government. He commended the minister’s dedication and urged him to bring fresh perspectives to achieve shared goals.

The governor emphasised collaboration on efficient water use, also urged the Federal Government to consider state water agencies, highlighting the economic potentials of water resources across the country.

The statement quotes both parties expressing commitment to collaborate in areas of irrigation, water supply, dams, and programmes like Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene and Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene.

Obaseki presented the Alaghodaro Summit Souvenir to the Minister, recognising his visit during the ongoing Edo Economic Summit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Expert warns parents against abandoning children with clubfoot deformity, says its treatable

Expert warns parents against abandoning children with clubfoot deformity, says its treatable

Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

Afenifere disapproves Supreme Court verdict on Tinubu's election victory

NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

NBA President condemns attack on court judge in Gombe, calls for prompt investigation

UNILAG VC, Ogunsola seeks more support for youth in the technological space

UNILAG VC, Ogunsola seeks more support for youth in the technological space

Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

Maleye pledges to rebuild Kogi in 4 years if elected as governor

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

NUPRC has zero tolerance for corruption, operates anti-corruption philosophy

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

ICPC deploys operatives to monitor off-cycle elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

We'll unlock Africa untapped potential through collaboration - Obasanjo

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah