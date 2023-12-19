ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The move is part of an effort in keeping to President Tinubu’s promise to support the transformation of the MSMEs space in the country.

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024 (Channels Television)
Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024 (Channels Television)

Recommended articles

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice-President, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adekunle-Johnson said that the move was part of an effort in keeping to President Bola Tinubu’s promise to support the transformation of the MSMEs space in the country.

He revealed that the loans totaling about ₦75 billion would be given to small businesses across the country at an interest rate of 9%. Adekunle-Johnson explained that the Federal Government and the bank would leverage existing platforms to provide the loans to small businesses, targeting women and youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Tinubu’s Federal Government since assumption of office collaborated with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to provide massive support for MSMEs both in grants and loans. Adekunle-Johnson said, "Recently, the management of Access Bank Plc approved an upward review of its loan scheme for MSMEs from ₦30 billion to ₦50 billion.

"The upward review, according to the bank, is to increase the number of beneficiaries of the bank’s loan scheme and impact more livelihoods.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Navy arrests 14 suspects, impound vessel for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

Navy arrests 14 suspects, impound vessel for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024

Kaduna Fire Service records 33 fire outbreaks, 1 death in November

Kaduna Fire Service records 33 fire outbreaks, 1 death in November

Makinde presents staff of office to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomoso

Makinde presents staff of office to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomoso

13 lives, property worth ₦107m lost in 9-month fire outbreaks - Gombe fire service

13 lives, property worth ₦107m lost in 9-month fire outbreaks - Gombe fire service

Army Chief of Staff warns against drug abuse among military officials

Army Chief of Staff warns against drug abuse among military officials

Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2023

Top 10 quotes in Nigerian politics in 2023

Cherubim & Seraphim church in Kaduna honours Sheikh Gumi for promoting peace

Cherubim & Seraphim church in Kaduna honours Sheikh Gumi for promoting peace

Ologbondiyan sees Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis as abuse of power

Ologbondiyan sees Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis as abuse of power

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority bill into law

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

Dele Alake appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, for screening. [TheCable]

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake