Federal Government to collaborate with India on geospatial information

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG is determined to collaborate with relevant partners to advance the exchange of technical expertise on geospatial mapping.

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, stated this on Friday when he received the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bala Subramanian in his office.

In a statement issued by Sani Datti, Head of Public Affairs in the Surveyor General’s office, on the visit, Adebomehin said the partnership would be of mutual benefit to both countries.

The Surveyor General said the federal government is determined to collaborate with relevant partners to advance the exchange of technical expertise on geospatial mapping, remote sensing, carbon mapping and auto imagery.

He said Nigeria is willing to leverage on India’s strength on geospatial information in planning for decision making and other related matters.

“Indian government has established its geospatial data infrastructure and we can share experiences as we work toward establishing ours.

“Another area of the proposal is agriculture, to see how India’s geospatial data can be applied in the area of food production and security.

”We have benefited from India’s technical training in the past and we are therefore appealing for the reactivation of training as human capacity development is key,’’ he said.

In his response, the Indian High Commissioner said the aim of the visit was to strengthen collaboration and see how Nigeria could tap from the new geospatial policy being piloted by his country.

He said hydrography, remote sensing, surveying training and exchange of technical expertise are key areas where both countries could work together.

"We are ready for this partnership and you have our assurances that the pending Memorandum of Understanding on Hydrography between both countries will be attended to soon” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

