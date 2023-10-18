Federal Government subsidised electricity with ₦135.23bn in Q2, 2023 - NERC

This was made known in the commission’s Q2, 2023 report pasted on its website in Abuja. NERC said that the ₦135.2 billion was spent by the Federal Government to plug revenue generation shortfall in the power sector in the period under review.

It said that this indicated an increase of ₦99.21 billion, representing 275% compared to the ₦36 billion it paid in the Q1 of 2023. The report stated that the government incurred a subsidy obligation of ₦135.23 billion in 2023/Q2, which is substantially higher than the ₦36.02 billion it incurred in 2023/Q1.

”The government incurred a subsidy obligation of ₦135.23 billion in 2023/Q2, which is an increase of ₦99.21 billion 275% compared to the ₦36.02 billion incurred in 2023/Q1,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission stated that the subsidy was due to the absence of cost-reflective tariffs across all distribution companies. It said that the increase recorded in the period was a result of the government’s policy to harmonise exchange rate.