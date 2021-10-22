RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The federal government alleges that Igboho received N127 million from his sponsors between 2013 and 2020.

Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)
Sunday Igboho walks around the place with an ethnic agenda (TheCable)

The federal government has named alleged sponsors of Yoruba Nation separatist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Recommended articles

During a Friday press conference in the nation's capital city of Abuja, Attorney General Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed that a committee set up by the federal government has discovered that Igboho is linked to 43 accounts in nine banks.

Malami added that a federal lawmaker is Igboho’s major sponsor.

In his Independence Day broadcast, President Buhari had also said some sponsors of separatists overheating the polity, are members of the national assembly.

According to Malami, “The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010.

"Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in 9 banks.

“The major financier of the fugitive and separatist was found to be a federal lawmaker in the national assembly.

“A total sum of N127, 145,000 was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between 15th March, 2013 and 11th March, 2021.”

Malami added that Igboho, through his company, had transferred money to Abbal Bako & Sons, a company linked to the financing of Boko Haram.

“Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12, 750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going joint terrorist financing investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism, Boko Haram).

“This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country.

“The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd and some construction companies and businesses among others.

"Having received the reports, the federal government remains solute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria.

"The federal government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is given the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law," Malami said.

Igboho fled Nigeria in the wake of his secessionist-themed rally in Lagos, in July. He was arrested in neighbouring Benin where he is being tried by that country's authorities.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari tasks Ogoni leaders on protection of national assets

Buhari tasks Ogoni leaders on protection of national assets

TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Nigeria must make education a national priority - Atiku

Nigeria must make education a national priority - Atiku

Group tells CBN not to grant fresh loans to Gombe govt

Group tells CBN not to grant fresh loans to Gombe govt

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

Nigerians made 34 million emergency calls in 8 months

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

EndSARS: We'll not cover up the judicial panel's report - Sanwo-Olu assures

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

INEC satisfied with level of preparations for Anambra governorship election

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]