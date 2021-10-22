Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

During a Friday press conference in the nation's capital city of Abuja, Attorney General Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed that a committee set up by the federal government has discovered that Igboho is linked to 43 accounts in nine banks.

Malami added that a federal lawmaker is Igboho’s major sponsor.

In his Independence Day broadcast, President Buhari had also said some sponsors of separatists overheating the polity, are members of the national assembly.

According to Malami, “The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010.

"Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in 9 banks.

“The major financier of the fugitive and separatist was found to be a federal lawmaker in the national assembly.

“A total sum of N127, 145,000 was received by Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between 15th March, 2013 and 11th March, 2021.”

Malami added that Igboho, through his company, had transferred money to Abbal Bako & Sons, a company linked to the financing of Boko Haram.

“Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12, 750,000 to Abbal Bako & Sons.

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going joint terrorist financing investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism, Boko Haram).

“This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country.

“The report found connections of financial transaction between Adesun International Concept Ltd and some construction companies and businesses among others.

"Having received the reports, the federal government remains solute in its determination to have a peaceful Nigeria.

"The federal government will do the needful, within the context of the legal provisions, in ensuring that the matter is given the deserved attention and those found guilty will be made to face the wrath of the law," Malami said.