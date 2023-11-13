Federal government lays foundation for 57 housing units for civil servants

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project for the ministry is located at Saraji District Phase 1, Kabusa, Abuja. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, while laying the foundation, said the event was rooted in the highest priority of mankind which is shelter.

He said that the housing project is aimed at creating a conducive environment for staff, promoting their well-being, as well as job satisfaction to enhancing their productivity.

“I am immensely proud to witness the commencement of this project, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the growth and development of our ministry and its prized workforce.

“Our employees are the backbone of our ministry, tirelessly working to ensure food security, agricultural sustainability and prosperity for our nation.

“It is only fitting that we provide them with the comfort, security and peace of mind that comes with a home they can call their own,” he said.

Umakhihe said the ministry was aware of the challenges faced by its staff in securing suitable housing, considering the rising costs of real estate and the limited availability of affordable options.

“Hence, we took it upon ourselves to prioritise this initiative, pooling our resources and partnering with reputable organisations to ensure the successful implementation of this much-needed project.

” We embark on a journey towards transforming the lives of our dedicated staff, who tirelessly dedicate their skills and expertise to the growth and development of our agricultural sector.

”This housing project symbolises our recognition of their immense contributions, and it is a tangible testament to our commitment to reward and retain talent with our Ministry,” he stated.

Umakhihe reiterated the ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that will not only enhance the professional growth of the employees, but also nurture their personal well-being.

“This Staff Housing project is a testament to that commitment and I urge everyone present here to join us in celebrating this innovative event,” he added.

In her remarks, the Director, Human Resources Management, Oluwatoyin Alade, said that the event marked the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of staff members.

She said the initiatives reflect the unwavering commitment of the ministry to not only ensuring food security, but also the well-being of the dedicated individuals in the agricultural sector.

"In agriculture, as in any other field, the people behind the scenes are the pillars of our success.

“Our staff members are the unsung heroes, working tirelessly to ensure that our nation’s agriculture remains resilient and productive,”

“Their dedication deserves our recognition and this housing estate is a testament to our appreciation,” she noted.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Green Peak Shelters Limited, Fanuel Lawrence said the proposed estate would have a total of 57 units of housing which comprised various houses styles.

"In total we are going to have 57 units of houses in the estate comprising of the various house styles,” he added.

He said that the estate was designed to accommodate one bedroom block of flat house style, two bedroom block of flat house style, and three bedroom block of flat house style.

"We also have three bedrooms semidetached house style, we have four bedroom standing alone duplex, we have three bedrooms Terrace duplex and we also have five bedrooms standalone duplex,”.