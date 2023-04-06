Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belford, announced that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the government. Aregbesola urged Christian faithful to observe the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, such as sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country.

Nigeria tightens security for Easter holidays

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 30,000 personnel nationwide to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration and forestall a breakdown of law and order.

A statement by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed that the Corps has been ordered by the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to deploy personnel from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), states, zonal commands, and the National headquarters to beef up security across the country.

The CG directed all Special Forces in the Corps to join forces with regular officers to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the country.

The NSCDC will deploy personnel to public utilities, worship centres, markets, recreational facilities, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and other crowded locations.

A word to citizens

ADVERTISEMENT