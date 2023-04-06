The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Federal Government declares Easter public holidays

Ima Elijah

Fiday and Monday have been officially declared public holidays

Easter [Unsplash]

The Nigerian government has declared Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday, April 10 as public holidays for the 2023 Easter celebration.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belford, announced that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the government. Aregbesola urged Christian faithful to observe the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, such as sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace, and patience.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for an end to the security challenges in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 30,000 personnel nationwide to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration and forestall a breakdown of law and order.

A statement by the spokesman of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed that the Corps has been ordered by the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to deploy personnel from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), states, zonal commands, and the National headquarters to beef up security across the country.

The CG directed all Special Forces in the Corps to join forces with regular officers to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the country.

The NSCDC will deploy personnel to public utilities, worship centres, markets, recreational facilities, shopping malls, parks, gardens, and other crowded locations.

The CG warned holiday makers to celebrate in moderation and be law-abiding in their activities, urging them to assist security agencies by giving timely and credible information to nip crime in the bud.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

