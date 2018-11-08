Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected - Oyetola

Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected - Oyetola

Oyetola said that the monthly allocations from the federation account to states may cease sooner than expected.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 quick facts about Osun APC governorship candidate, Oyetola play Federal allocation may cease sooner than expected - Oyetola (Aledeh.com)

Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun Governor-elect has urged civil servants to work hard and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Oyetola said that the monthly allocations from the federation account to states may cease sooner than expected.

Oyetola made the remarks during a special thanksgiving organised in his honour by civil servants on Thursday in Osogbo.

He said there was the need for civil servants, who are the engine room of government to drive the state to an economic sustainable status.

Oyetola, who expressed gratitude to the entire workforce in the state for voting for him massively during the governorship election, urged them to put more efforts in generating more IGR to make the state financially sufficient.

He said increase in IGR would enable the government to carry out its statutory function of payment of workers’ salaries and other emoluments.

The governor-elect commended civil servants in the state for their efficiency, sacrifices and support for the outing administration.

Oyetola maintained that his administration would redouble efforts at further smoothening relationships between the government and workers.

He however urged the civil servants to support his administration wholeheartedly, saying their services and support is too important to be ignored.

In her remarks, Mrs Titi-Laoye Tomori, the outgoing Deputy Governor, described the governor-elect as ”humble, amiable, gentle, brilliant and approachable.”

Earlier in his remarks, the state Head of Service, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, said the programme was organised to express workers’ solidarity and support for the incoming government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetola, an All Progressive Congress (APC) won the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state.

He scored 255,505 votes to defeat Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 255,023 votes.

NAN reports that Gov. Rauf Aregbesola is expected to hand over to Adegboyega, on Nov. 26.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Motorists commend FG over rehabilitation of roads in Ile-Ife
We didn't ask you to commit exam malpractice, APC replies Adeleke
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect pays 'Thank You' visit to Buhari at Aso Rock
2019 Elections Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP clash with officers during protest at Police headquarters in Abuja
Osun Governorship Election Saraki, Dogara protest at INEC's office over result
Omisore SDP candidate says Adeleke, PDP didn't want his support to win Osun governorship rerun election
Oyetola Osun Governor-elect receives INEC's certificate of return
Opinion Daddy, you are sitting on a time bomb
Osun Election Civil society organisations say governorship poll was credible, free and fair

Local

Saraki mourns Ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi
Saraki recommends solutions able to tackle issues facing Africa
Fed govt investigates Dana for bad behaviour
Abuja new terminal to be inaugurated in 5 weeks – Minister
Buhari: WAEC lists 6 things you need to get before you can be given an attestation of result
Buhari lauds African parliamentarians for promoting democracy, human rights
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
Reps recommend sacking of NEMA boss over alleged N33bn embezzlement
X
Advertisement