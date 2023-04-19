The sports category has moved to a new website.
FEC grants 385 foreigners Nigerian citizenship

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government said the applicants got the nod after meeting all the constitutional and administrative requirements for the grant of Nigerian citizenship.

FEC approves Nigerian citizenship to 385 applicants. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the minister, the categories of the citizenship granted to the applicants are by naturalisation and by registration.

“FEC today approved the granting of Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation to 317 applicants and Nigerian citizenship by registration to 68 applicants.

“The applicants got the nod after meeting all the constitutional and administrative requirements for the grant of Nigerian citizenship.’’

He said that the council also approved the full business case for a project on National Fire Detection and Alarm System incorporating life safety system, networking, monitoring and dispersion at real time.

According to him, the project will be on a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

“At the completion of this, subscribers, Nigerians who so desire, will subscribe to an automatic fire alarm system that if you have in your house will raise an alarm at each of the fire services station nationwide, be it state or federal, to prompt firemen and officers to any such emergency.

“It is going to be a cloud-based system, the best modern technology, fully digitised to facilitate prompt response to any distress or emergency on fire.

“It is at no cost to the government but subscription will be determined at the end of the entire process; it is not yet determined,’’ he said.

