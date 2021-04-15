FEC felicitates with Osinbajo as he marks 64th birthday
FEC says Osinbajo's commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to service is a constant source of inspiration to many.
Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the message on behalf of the FEC in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
While congratulating Osinbajo, FEC noted that his commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to the service, was a constant source of inspiration/guide to many of them working closely with him as well as those observing from a far.
“It is our fervent prayer that God will continue to grant you grace, good health and wisdom to enable you contribute more towards the building of a better Nigeria,” SGF prayed
