RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC felicitates with Osinbajo as he marks 64th birthday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

FEC says Osinbajo's commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to service is a constant source of inspiration to many.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo travels to Ikenne for APC membership revalidation. [Presidency]

Pulse Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as he marks his 64th birthday celebration.

Recommended articles

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the message on behalf of the FEC in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

While congratulating Osinbajo, FEC noted that his commitment, loyalty, resilience and dedication to the service, was a constant source of inspiration/guide to many of them working closely with him as well as those observing from a far.

“It is our fervent prayer that God will continue to grant you grace, good health and wisdom to enable you contribute more towards the building of a better Nigeria,” SGF prayed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Police confirm attack on Nsukka community

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition