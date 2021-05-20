FEC approves N805.7m to beef up security at EFCC headquarters

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N805.7 million for the purchase equipment to enhance security at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, Abuja.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, briefed State House correspondents after a virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“You will recall that from 2011 upwards, there have been various attacks on Federal Government institutions and even multilateral institutions just like UN headquarters building.

“Consequent upon those attacks in 2011, 2014, 2018, the Federal Government set up what is called Vulnerability Assessment Committee to see how we can better protect ministries, departments and agencies.

“It is line with that, the EFCC today presented to council, a memo seeking approval for the procurement of four sets of automatic and static anti crash system with automatic scanners and other accessories.”

“He gave other items as 900 linear metres fence intrusion detection system, human screening equipment, four workflow metal detectors, two hand-held metal scanners, one luggage scanner and three hand-held explosive trace detectors.

“All at a value of N805.7 million inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT with the completion period of 12 weeks.’’

Mohammed said that the second memo which the president presented to council for approval was for the procurement of 16 vehicles for the use of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

“You know we have 16 members of the FCSC, the chairman and 15 commissioners representing the states and they normally embark on extensive advocacy visits and routine oversight functions to ministries, departments and agencies across the country.

“So, they asked for a replacement of the old unserviceable vehicles and council duly approved they purchase one Toyota land cruiser, V8, and 15 Toyota Rush all at a total of N336 million,’’ he said.

He added that the Federal Government was concerned about labour unrest in Kaduna and was working towards amicable resolution of the issues with little loss to productivity and property.

