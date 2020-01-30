The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the council’s meeting in Abuja.

He maintained that the approval was in line with Buhari administration’s policy of completing all on-going projects inherited from previous administrations.

He said the project was stalled due to lack of adequate budgetary provision as well as the activities of insurgents in the area.

“The Federal Ministry of Water Resources presented one memo for the revised estimated total cost for the construction of Duguba Earth-Dam in Hong Local Government Area of Admawa State.

“In line with our tradition of trying to complete projects that we inherited, we revised this project which is under the supervision of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, initiated in 2011 but stalled due to lack of adequate budgetary provision and to some extent the insurgency in the area, it was abandoned for sometime.

“Now it has been revived and we are looking forward to its completion in the next 18 months, having got a revision of the project by about N515 million form the original contract sum of N753 million to a total of N1.26 billion now.”

He said although the contract was abandoned over the years but the current administration was poised to complete it so as to boost water supply for inhabitants of the area.