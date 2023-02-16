ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the introduction of an Electronic Cargo Tracking Note Scheme for the country.

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria. (Channels)
FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria. (Channels)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said: “Council considered and approved our submission to put in place for Nigeria, as it is in 26 other African countries, an Electronic Cargo Tracking Note Scheme in order to among other things take care of under declaration at Ports, secure our imports and exports and provide transparency in cargo invoicing and declarations.”

Sambo further stated that the scheme, when fully implemented, could raise the revenue profile of Nigeria to about 90-235 million dollars annually.

“The implementation of the scheme will solve the problems of under declaration, concealment and wrong classification of cargo, which are the primary causes of revenue leakages, insecurity and general security issues at the borders.

“The deployment and implementation of this state of the art ECT scheme will ensure the elimination of loopholes on border operations and boost the revenue of the Nigerian government in form of duties, Port charges and levies.

“It is expected that this scheme will generate revenues to the Nigerian government ranging from about 90 million dollars per annum to a peak of about 235 million dollars per annum,” he said.

The minister said the proposed electronic platform would be deployed by a consortium of five companies made up of a foreign technical partner and four local companies at no cost to the Nigerian government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

BREAKING: Buhari extends old N200 notes validity by 60 days

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Naira protest: Obaseki calls for calm as CBN resolves cash crunch

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Kebbi provides N1.1bn palliative to cushion currency, fuel scarcity

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

Don’t help bandits to swap old naira notes —  Gov Masari warns Katsina residents

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

FEC approves electronic cargo tracking scheme for Nigeria

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Angry residents protest over naira swap in Kwara

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Buhari addresses Nigerians 7am today

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Naira crisis: FG called governors for out-of-court settlement - El-Rufai

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

Lagos REC will not be redeployed, INEC insists

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline