RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FEC approves acquisition of 20% minority stakes in Dangote petroleum

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refinery.

President of the Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari during the inspection tour of the Dangote Refinery facility. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]
President of the Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari during the inspection tour of the Dangote Refinery facility. [Twitter/@NNPCgroup]

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

Recommended articles

Sylva said the acquisition was in the sum of 2.76 billion dollars.

He said that council also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of 1.5 billion dollars– 897. 67 million dollars for Warri Refinery and 586. 9 million dollars for Kaduna Refinery.

“The Executive Council also approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes by the NNPC in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refineries in the sum of 2.76 billion dollars.

“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.

“First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.

“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.

He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.

According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP BoT member Joy Emordi defects to APC

120,600 Nigerians complete physical registration within 9 days - INEC

Why we seized 200 bags of fertiliser in Adamawa - Nigerian Army

FEC approves acquisition of 20% minority stakes in Dangote petroleum

Waste management: Lagos govt uses N2bn to rehabilitate dumpsites - Sanwo-Olu

Boko Haram terrorists, families flee Sambisa forest to surrender in Borno

747 new COVID-19 cases recorded nationwide on Wednesday

Police invade kidnappers' hideout, arrest 3 suspects, rescue victim

Buhari salutes Bazoum as Niger Republic marks 61st Independence Anniversary