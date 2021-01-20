The Federal Executive Council has on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, approved the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill.

One of the recommendations of the bill is to change teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65.

The bill also seeks to change the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the recommendations of the bill at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Other recommendations of the bill include the introduction of bursary awards, special rural posting allowances, and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession, Punch reports.

With the approval, the Federal Government is set to send the bill to the National Assembly.