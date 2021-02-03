On Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved a memo from the Ministry of Education which contains the establishment of 20 new private universities across the country.

The 20 new private universities will be given provisional licenses to run for three years, during which time the ministry will monitor and evaluate their progress.

This will bring the total number of private universities in the country to 99.

Nigeria's public universities recently called off a 9-month long strike action.

University education in Africa's most populous nation is often punctuated with strike actions over dreadful working conditions and default in salary payments.