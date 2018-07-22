Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fears of arrest, abuse by Govs may kill State Police Bill

Abu Ibrahim Fears of arrest, abuse by Govs may kill State Police Bill

Ibrahim, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the bill which had passed first reading in Senate, may not get two third majority to allow for a third reading and passage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Abu Ibrahim play

Senator Abu Ibrahim

(Today)

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Abu Ibrahim, says the fear of indiscriminate arrest and detention by state governors may kill passage of the State and Community Police Bill.

Ibrahim, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the bill which had passed first reading in Senate, may not get two third majority to allow for a third reading and passage.

He said that while lawmakers from some parts of the country may vote in favour of the bill because of their control system, others may not for fear of abuse.

“My fear is the required numbers. The disagreement between the national assembly members and governors may kill it.

“This is because I know many senators and House of Representatives members think that if state governors get state police, they can trample on them, arrest and detain them.

“From my assessment, there is no way it will get two thirds in the National Assembly.

“Probably the bulk of South West senators will go for it because in the area,  there is some control and there is synergy because of the control system.

“I do not want to mention names but there are states that there is no way they will vote for its passage.

“From the way I see it, nine states out of 37 will no vote for it. But let us see how it goes,” he said.

On whether or not there is merit in the clamour for state and community police, the lawmaker said if passed and signed into law, it would help in tackling security challenges in the country.

However, he said, besides the fear of intimidation and abuse, there were other factors that may not allow the structure to work effectively.

According to him, basically, the problem with the Police is funding.

“If you create state police, will you get a better funding? These are the things we should ask ourselves.

“What are the main reasons for failure of the Federal Police system if it is regarded as failure. The reason is lack of funding.

“You give Nigeria Police N20 billion as budgetary allocation when they require about N300 billion.

“Even the N20 billion is not fully released. It is sometimes between 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

“So, will state police do better. They may know the locality better but do they have the resources?.

“Can the states pay them their salaries and allowances. These are things we should look into, ” he said.

Ibrahim advised that rather than creating a system that would be dead on arrival because of the mirage of problems that would come with, the current internal security system should be overhauled and properly funded.

According to him, creating state police would be overburdening for states that have to be assisted by the Federal Government for not being able to pay workers’ salaries.

He pointed out that if state police must work, there must be change in the revenue allocation formula to give states more money.

“If we maintain the current allocation formula, maybe Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Kaduna may pay. But after that who else.

“This is a federal function, if I have to take a federal function to state, it is reasonable that I reduce the amount going to federal and give more to the states.

“Also, there are questions like, how many functions do you take from federal to states.

“We cannot just say, create state police with the present allocation formula.

“It will not work and that is beside the political angle I spoke about earlier, that is, the relationship between state governors and lawmakers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that a Bill seeking the amendment to the 1999 Constitution to accommodate State and Community Police passed first reading in the Senate on July 12.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Coomassie FG condoles with Katsina State Govt. over death of former IGP
National Assembly Foul smell takes over NASS complex following water shortage
Offa Robbery Group threatens to sue police if 'missing' gang leader is not produced
Adams Jagaba "Buhari ba Allah bane kuma ba annabi ba, idan bai daidai ba zamu take shi" Inji dan majalisar wakilai
Majalisar dokoki Yan majalisa na shirin daukar mataki kan shugaba Buhari
In Iraq Nearly a year since fall of Mosul, hunt for bodies goes on
Ahmadu Bello University ABU lecturer develops two herbal antimalarial drugs
Ahmadu Bello University If you wish to study Railway Engineering in Nigeria, ABU is your only choice
Ibrahim Idris Again, IGP shuns Senate summon on Melaye, killings

Local

What Senate President, Bukola Saraki told Adeleke University graduands
Saraki What Senate President told Adeleke University graduands
Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) boss Amaju Pinnick has apologized to the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the Super Eagles group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Buhari President salutes renowned Pharmacist, Dahiru Wali, at 83
Lagos Water Corporation, Water House
Muminu Badmus Lagos Metropolis will experience water supply disruption, says GMD
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, pictured in April 2018, held talks with the Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell, and gave the company the nod for a massive investment in an oil and gas projecy
Buhari President sympathises with victims of Jos Terminus Market fire