According to Punch, the lawmakers abandoned the number plates that show them as members of the National Assembly because they are afraid of kidnappers and robbers.

Some lawmakers who spoke to Punch about the development said they have also stopped making their movements known to people, including their aides and domestic workers, adding that their departures, arrivals, and destinations are only known to those they trusted.

However, some of the lawmakers are reportedly divided on whether it is safe to move about with security details.

Recall it was recently reported that VIPs and senior security officials abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna road because of the spate of kidnapping on the road.

The fear of kidnappers on the road has reportedly prompted the VIPs to prefer traveling by train.

According to Punch, a lawmaker from a state in the North-Central said he now moves about discreetly, saying those around him don’t usually know his destinations.

Olusegun Odebunmi, another lawmaker argued that the use of the official number plate outside Abuja should be discouraged, Punch reports.

The lawmaker said, “We are in serious danger. While some parts of the country are okay (safe), some are not. If you are living in Abuja, using the official number plate may not cause issues. But if you are outside Abuja or you are traveling out of it by road, official number without security officials will attract serious danger to you. If you are going outside Abuja by road, use the ordinary (private) number except you are moving with security personnel.

“Nigeria seriously needs to do something. Many VIPs are seeking police cover for themselves but can we continue with this? How many policemen do we have in the country that they will be assigned to all the VIPs? What happens to the common man? The best thing is for the country to do something by engaging more personnel and providing more equipment and technology — sophisticated ones.”

Senators have also argued that it’s dangerous moving with security detail.

Emmanuel Bwacha, the senator representing Taraba South senatorial district said it is very risky to go about with security aides because it put lives in danger.

Meanwhile, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says Abuja-Kaduna expressway is now safe for all travellers.

Adamu said solution has been found for the notorious activities of kidnappers on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of security meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs as well as heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

According to him, a good number of the kidnappers have been arrested with many of them injured in various encounters with security agents on special operations in the affected areas.

