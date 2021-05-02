FCTA to fine residents N100k for illegal tree felling

Mrs Riskatu Abdulazeez, the Director, FCTA Department of Parks and Recreation, made this known during a tour of the sites where flamboyant trees are planted within the city centre, in Abuja.

She noted that once any tree planted in private houses had grown, it would become a public property that requires the permission of government before its removal.

She explained that government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on the city and won’t allow reckless actions that could further endanger residents’ lives.

The director noted that after any tree is cut down with the permission of the department, it is also mandatory that two trees are planted as its replacement.

She further explained that even estate developers who remove trees to pave the way for their projects are also compelled by laws to pay and replant the trees.

According to her, trees are not just planted for environmental protection alone, but for beautification and aesthetic appeal.

Abdulazeez noted that nature had made human beings to be dependent on trees for Oxygen while the trees also depend on human beings for Carbon dioxide.

“Cutting down of trees is not allowed in the city, we have a penalty. The policy stipulates that if you plant a tree in your compound, once it is grown, it is no more your tree, it has become a public property.

“Before such trees are cut down, the permission of the Department of Parks and Recreation must be sought.

“Anyone who cuts down tree illegally, depending on the size and age of the tree, such person will pay a fine of N100,000 per tree and will also be compelled to plant a minimum of two trees as replacement.

“Even when permission is granted for anyone to legally remove trees, such trees must be replaced with two trees and if there is no space within the place where the trees were removed, the department will provide a place where the trees can be planted.’’

She stated that trees have enormous benefits and importance for human beings, adding that the oxygen we breathe in is from the trees.

According to her, we breathe out Carbon dioxide which the trees use to live.

“Apart from the life the tree gives us, it also douses noise, it reduces glare and mitigates the effects of climate change.

“We are all feeling the effects of climate change. It is attributed to the rate at which we cut down trees, leading to deforestation.