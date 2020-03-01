Chairman, FCT Ministerial Taskteam on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah made the disclosure in a statement, on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah disclosed that the operation would commence on Monday, March 2, adding that any motorcycle impounded during the exercise would not be released to anyone.

According to him, the rate at which commercial motorcycle operators ply the road has reached an alarming proportions.

”While they are permitted to operate at Nyanya and Karu, they are not expected to reach Abacha barracks and AYA in Asokoro District”.

Attah added that the commercial motorcyclists often rode against traffic and at a very high speed, a development that had continued to endanger the lives of other road users.

”Some residents would choose to ride on a commercial motorcycle at a great financial cost and safety risk.

“Even when traffic time on the road stretch has been reduced to between 12 and 20 minutes due to the activities of the Traffic Management Team,”