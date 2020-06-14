The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19, on Sunday shut down the famous Jabi Lake Mall for violating Presidential ban on social gatherings.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the closure of the mall, Leader of the Task Team, Mr Ikharo Attah, said the management of the Mall had consistently violated the FCTA’s guidelines on COVID-19.

Attah lamented that the management of the mall encouraged and granted permit for a concert by Naira Marley in spite of several warnings by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, the mall is conducting business activities exceeding the normal hours approved by the authorities.

He disclosed that the FCTA had secured a judgement from a mobile court headed by Magistrate Idayat Akonni, who sat in the mall premises in Jabi.

The Magistrate ordered the mall to be seal for a period of two weeks over default of the COVID-19 protocols bearing three-count charge.

Attah explained that the seal order was necessitated by the unlawful and embarrassing event at the mall on June 12, 2020.