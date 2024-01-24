FCTA launches profiling of kidnapper-prone areas, identifies causes, solutions

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, of Development Control, FCTA, who led the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the exercise was to ascertain the causes of the kidnappings and suggest solutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise began with Sagwari Layout Estate, Dutse in Bwari Area Council, where kidnappers abducted some residents recently. Galadima explained that the officials, with the support of security personnel, would identify buildings without approval and other illegal activities in the area.

Represented by the Deputy Director, of Monitoring and Enforcement, Hassan Ogbole, Galadima blamed the poor planning of the area on the community leaders and some of his personnel. He pointed out that the area was surrounded by structures that were built without the approval of the FCTA development control department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director added that after profiling the area, the department would recommend necessary measures that would curb the activities of criminals.

“The exercise is a fact-finding mission and part of the department’s periodic monitoring of developments.

“We observed the recent growing chain of illegal developments within the ecologically sensitive zone to the lower Usuma Dam, which is supposed to be a secured side.

“Activities of illegal developers are a threat to the FCT Administration and the Dam. On several occasions, we have taken steps to carry out enforcement but they remained unabated.

“The government will not condone this. In physical planning, there are places that we reserve, these are reserved areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we will put up our report and recommendations to the appropriate quarters and see what could be done,” he stated.

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Services, FCTA, said that the lapses were promoted by illegal activities of the locals.

“What we have seen here shows the level of insensitivity from the village chief.

“Most of the people we interacted with said they got the lands from the village chief with no concern about the safety of lives and property within the area.

“This mountain site that we visited is where some people were kidnapped. We have accessed the mountain site and based on the position of development control, it is against the planning template.

ADVERTISEMENT