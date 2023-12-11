ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA planning to shut Utako market Abuja over poor sanitation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deteriorating sanitation situation in the market is said to be very disturbing.

Utako market Abuja may be closed over poor sanitation. [NAN]
Utako market Abuja may be closed over poor sanitation. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Director, Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, raised the alarm in Abuja on Monday, over what he described as “safety concerns and poor sanitation” to avert advent of epidemic.

Galadima said that the market, being managed by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), added that the deteriorating sanitation situation in the market was very disturbing.

According to him, the market has become a time bomb for disaster waiting to happen, stressing the urgent need to clean up the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is sad that such a market, located within the heart of the city could be allowed by its managers to degenerate to a state where both human and environmental safety is compromised.”

He said that an urgent meeting would be convened with all stakeholders in the market with a vow to take proactive measures to address the problem.

The director frowned at the leadership of the market for allowing illegal traders to overflow into the major streets around Utako residential areas.

He warned that the Task Force on City Sanitation would not allow any trader selling on the street, a development, he said, was leading to vandalisation of and defacing of road infrastructure.

On his part, the Secretary of FCTA’s Command and Control, Dr Peter Olumuji said apart from the nuisances in the area, residents around the market also complained of security threats surging from the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olumuji argued that the market has been overtaken by idle youths and suspected hard drug peddlers and addicts.

He disclosed that the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency has been briefed to pay close attention to the market area to curb the activities of drug peddlers in and around the market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the task force during the visit cleared illegal traders operating along the roads around the market.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I won’t be satisfied until I end insecurity  —  Tinubu pledges

I won’t be satisfied until I end insecurity  —  Tinubu pledges

FCTA planning to shut Utako market Abuja over poor sanitation

FCTA planning to shut Utako market Abuja over poor sanitation

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Senate wants 10% allocation of annual budget revenue to agriculture

Senate wants 10% allocation of annual budget revenue to agriculture

CBN suspends fees on cash deposits above ₦500k until April 2024

CBN suspends fees on cash deposits above ₦500k until April 2024

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Innovative approaches, collaboration critical to universal health coverage - Sanwo-Olu

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days