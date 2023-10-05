FCTA inaugurates 9-member panel to investigate death of ‘one-chance’ victim

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, while inaugurating the panel on Thursday in Abuja, said that the findings of the panel would go a long way in charting the means of improving and achieving efficient health care delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olorunfemi died on alleged refusal of Maitama District Hospital to treat her after being pushed out of a moving vehicle by ‘one-chance operators’ on Sept. 26.

Olorunfemi, until her demise was a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network.

According to eyewitness accounts, she died on account of the alleged refusal of Maitama District Hospital, Abuja to accept and treat her after her ordeal at the hands of the hoodlums.

According to Fasawe, the members of the panel were nominated to help bring to bear their wealth of experience through painstaking investigation and interaction to unravel what led to the incident and proffer ways forward.

“This panel will play a crucial role in investigating this case and bringing about justice.

“We have explored the legal framework for establishing an independent and investigative panel, the process of appointing and constituting a nine-person panel, and the role and responsibilities of the panel in investigating the alleged death and ensuring accountability.

“The aim is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the steps involved in addressing such incidents and promoting a culture of transparency and accountability in the Nigerian healthcare system,” he said.

Fasawe implored members of the panel to take the assignment as a worthy service to the nation by being thorough, professional, and efficient in the investigation of the incident.

She added that the process of appointing and constituting the panel to investigate the death of the late Olorunfemi was a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare systems.

“This investigation serves multiple purposes, such as providing closure to the patient’s family, identifying any potential malpractice or negligence, and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“By constituting a nine-person panel, the investigation process gains credibility and legitimacy, as it represents a collective effort to uncover the truth and uphold the principles of justice and patient safety,” he said.

The secretary said that the panel’s Terms of Reference (ToR) include ascertaining the clinical status at the time of arrival of the patient and any progression to and until death.

It is also to determine the role of parties in the matter of Olorunfemi and her unfortunate death and to make recommendations for similar situations like this case.

She said that the duration for the investigation and submission of the report is one week.

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Aminu Mohammed, the President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), said that inaugurating the investigative panel was a commendable gesture.

He said that such a gesture from both the government and the Civil Society Organisations and the public would restore confidence in how things are conducted as it affects the well-being and life of the citizens.

“As we are inaugurated today, on behalf of the members, we are going to be exactly the oath we have taken.

“We are going to look into the system and critically analyse and come up based on the informed decision and provisional investigations that will be carried out on everyone who has something to do with what happened,” he said.

Describing it as a regrettable situation, he said that the panel would be fair to all parties concerned about the system, the government, and most especially the family.

“Whatever clearly, transparently appears to us as evidence is what we are going to submit as our report and is what we are going to advise the system.

“If the system is ok, we will give advice on how to improve it, if the system has some fault, we are going to advise on how to remedy it to prevent future occurrence.

“Also, we feel that the outcome of the panel investigation is going to open a new chapter on how things are done not only in healthcare but in all other public services that are rendered to Nigerian citizens,” he added.

Other members of the panel are Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Dr. Abdul Adelowo, Association of Pathologists of Nigeria (ASSOPON), Mr. Micheal Nnachi, President, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

They also include Dr. Abubakar Ahmadu, HS and ES, Dr. Ezuma Nnamdi, Vice President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Ochi Christabel, Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and Barrister Salman Dako, General Counsel, FCTA.