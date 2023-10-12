ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA honours 4 retired directors for service, contribution to humanity

News Agency Of Nigeria

SDS official noted that the retirees have spent the last 35 years of their lives rendering quality services to residents of FCT.

The-retired-directors (Credit: NAN)
The directors, who retired after 35 years of public service were showered with gifts and accolades by staff of the secretariat. The retirees are: Justina Pawa, the immediate past acting Secretary of the secretariat and Director, Administration and Finance; and Aliyu Nahuche who retired as the Director, Planning Research and Statistics.

Others are: Grace Awe, who retired as the Director of Arts and culture and retired Director of Tourism, Marie Ochuonu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by the staff of the SDS, was also to officially welcome the newly inaugurated Mandate Secretary of the Secretariat, Ibrahim Masari.

Masari said at the event in Abuja on Wednesday, that the retirees have spent the last 35 years of their lives in rendering quality services to residents of FCT. According to him, the success of any administration depends largely on the commitment of its workers which can only be achieved through teamwork.

He called on the workers to continue to work for a better FCT Administration through quality service delivery for the good of all. He appealed for their full support with a view to achieve the mandate of the secretariat.

The mandate secretary also solicited the commitment of the staff to deliver quality social services in line with the renewed hop agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The success of any administration depends on the positive contributions of the workers.

“I, therefore, urge all the staff to continue to do their best.

“Let us do things that will speak well of the secretariat, especially in providing social services to the residents across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

“For the retired directors, I want to say you have done the secretariat well,” he said.

