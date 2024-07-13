ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adayilo assured them that the Federal Government and the FCTA would continue to initiate interventions to ensure that no family slept hungry in the FCT.

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger [NAN]
FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said during the exercise in Abuja on Saturday, that the gesture was under the Federal Government’s Food Security Programme.

Benjamins-Laniyi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adetoyi Kolawole, said that the move was to bring succour to vulnerable households, particularly women in the FCT.

She explained that the distribution of the food item was carried out through various women groups to ensure an organised and efficient process.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said that the support not only provided immediate relief to the current hardship but also reinforced the commitment of the FCTA to the welfare of FCT residents.

She added that beneficiaries, including widows and women with disabilities, were prioritised, reflecting the administration’s inclusive approach to governance.

According to her, the current administration is aware of the food security concerns in the FCT and is putting measures in place to address the situation.

She said that President Bola Tinubu-led administration was particularly decisive about supporting women as the bedrock of the family and the society.

“The success of the exercise underscores the importance of collaboration between government agencies and community groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat will continue to set an example of compassion and service, which resonate with the ethos of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

“As the beneficiaries continue to express their gratitude, the FCTA remains dedicated to improving the lives of its most vulnerable citizens,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Grace Adayilo, the Permanent Secretary, Agriculture And Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, urged the women groups to ensure that the grains reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Adayilo assured them that the Federal Government and the FCTA would continue to initiate interventions to ensure that no family slept hungry in the FCT.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aisha Umar from Gwagwalada, thanked FCTA for the support, saying, “It has brought relief to her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are truly grateful to the FCT Administration and Dr Benjamins-Laniyi for their support.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs Janet Okafor from Bwari, said that the food items have come at a critical time when families were struggling to feed.

“We thank the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the Women Affairs Secretariat, and everyone involved in this noble gesture,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

Fire outbreak causes damage at Emir Sanusi's palace

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

2 abducted Kaduna journalists, family members regain freedom

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Plateau govt declares 3 days of mourning for school building collapse victims

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Judges hold strategic discourse for effective maritime dispute resolution

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Tinubu urged to intervene over police siege on Rivers LG secretariats

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

Plateau Gov shuts down school whose building collapsed on Friday

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

I'm disheartened - Obi reacts to Plateau school building collapse

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

Tinubu appoints new DGs for NDE, NAGGW

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024