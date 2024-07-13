FCTA distributes 1000 bags of rice to women groups to cushion hunger

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, said during the exercise in Abuja on Saturday, that the gesture was under the Federal Government’s Food Security Programme.

Benjamins-Laniyi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Adetoyi Kolawole, said that the move was to bring succour to vulnerable households, particularly women in the FCT.

She explained that the distribution of the food item was carried out through various women groups to ensure an organised and efficient process.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said that the support not only provided immediate relief to the current hardship but also reinforced the commitment of the FCTA to the welfare of FCT residents.

She added that beneficiaries, including widows and women with disabilities, were prioritised, reflecting the administration’s inclusive approach to governance.

According to her, the current administration is aware of the food security concerns in the FCT and is putting measures in place to address the situation.

She said that President Bola Tinubu-led administration was particularly decisive about supporting women as the bedrock of the family and the society.

“The success of the exercise underscores the importance of collaboration between government agencies and community groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FCTA Women Affairs Secretariat will continue to set an example of compassion and service, which resonate with the ethos of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

“As the beneficiaries continue to express their gratitude, the FCTA remains dedicated to improving the lives of its most vulnerable citizens,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Grace Adayilo, the Permanent Secretary, Agriculture And Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, urged the women groups to ensure that the grains reached the targeted beneficiaries.

Adayilo assured them that the Federal Government and the FCTA would continue to initiate interventions to ensure that no family slept hungry in the FCT.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aisha Umar from Gwagwalada, thanked FCTA for the support, saying, “It has brought relief to her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are truly grateful to the FCT Administration and Dr Benjamins-Laniyi for their support.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs Janet Okafor from Bwari, said that the food items have come at a critical time when families were struggling to feed.