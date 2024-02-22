ADVERTISEMENT
Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some parents had claimed that the FCT Administration increased school fees for students in FCT public boarding schools.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Dr Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Thursday.

NAN recalls that some parents had claimed that the FCT Administration increased school fees for students in FCT public boarding schools. They claimed that the fee was increased from between ₦29,000 and ₦32,000 to ₦47,000, a development they claimed had forced some parents to withdraw their children from boarding schools to day schools.

Reacting, Hayyo said, “This is not true; this is not true.

The Minister of FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, had even approved the increase in the feeding allowances for boarding schools due to rising cost of food items.

“Look at the situation, how much is a bag of rice in the last two years and how much is a bag or rice currently? He asked.”

The mandate secretary also denied the claim that some parents have withdrawn their children from public boarding schools in the FCT. According to him, FCT public boarding schools are positioned to provide quality education at affordable cost and within the means of parents.

“I don’t think there is someone that will remove his children or his son from public school as a result of the feeding cost; I doubt much.”

He added that the quality of education in public schools was very encouraging, stressing that the best student in the 2023 West African Examination Council was from a public school.

He also said that students from public schools won more trophies from debates, quizzes and other academic and sports competitions in 2023 than private schools.

In fact, in Abuja, so many parents are removing their children from private schools to public schools because of the quality of education the public schools provide.

“There is a high number of enrolments in public schools in Abuja currently and we are trying to bridge the infrastructural gap to accommodate more pupils and students,” he said.

Hayyo said that FCTA has concluded plans to inaugurate the schools recently rehabilitated, while plans are underway for the construction of new ones. NAN recalls that the mandate secretary had on January 30 announced Wike’s approval of ₦30.9 billion for massive public school rehabilitation projects in the federal capital.

