FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

News Agency Of Nigeria

The AMMC stated that the demolition exercise to take possession of the land followed due process.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]
The AMMC Director of Finance and Account, Nasiru Isa, told newsmen after the exercise in Abuja on Thursday, that the plot was allocated for the council’s Senior Staff Housing Estate. Isa explained that the demolition exercise to take possession of the land followed due process.

He explained that the plot was initially allocated to a company that constructed Games Village temporarily. Isa said that a directive from the Presidency in 2008 had directed the management of the village not to erect, alter, or modify any part of the premises’ external land.

He also explained that the letter was signed by Abbas Umar, former Director (special duties) in the Presidency, for the Ad-hoc Committee on Sale of Federal Government Houses in FCT. According to him, the management of Games Village flouted the directive in running the affairs of the estate.

“There is a private school and mechanic workshop on the plot, which is not supposed to be because the place is a temporary site.

“We have served the management of Games Village several notices before carrying out the demolition today, and there are correspondences to justify our action.

“It is not a new thing. We started the demolition about four months ago. We only went there today to complete the exercise.

“We must not forget that the issue has been on for three years.”

Also, the Assistant Director, of Urban Affairs, Abubakar Makama, said that Games Village Association had written a petition over the disputed plot. Makama added that AMMC Management had confronted the petitioners with documents of the correspondence on the ownership of the plot.

