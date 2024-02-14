ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olumuji added that demolishing the illegal settlements would improve security in Gwarinpa and its environment.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Development Control, who led the operation in Gwarinpa, told newsmen that the illegal buildings obstructed the construction of Arterial Road N16.

Galadima explained that the road ran from the Federal Secretariat, through Maitama, Katampe, Jahi to Gwarinpa.

He added that the Engineering Department of the FCTA was ready to begin construction on the road as soon as the demolition exercise was completed.

“These are structures that were illegally built on the road corridor and that is why we are removing them for the Engineering Department to begin the construction of the road.

“We have between 10,000 to 15,000 people who are staying here illegally.

“As we are clearing now, engineers are already on standby,” he said.

Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Center, Department of Security Service, FCTA, said that the affected areas also harbour criminals.

Olumuji added that demolishing the illegal settlements would improve security in Gwarinpa and its environment.

“The shanties we have here harbour a lot of criminal elements that have been terrorising Gwarinpa and its environments.

“We have reported cases of illicit drug and rape suspected armed robbers that were arrested in this area.

“There is a place even called the Abacha Estate, where the Police have recovered arms and ammunition in times past,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

