FCTA demolishes brothels, worship centre over alleged encroachment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other structures affected included makeshift open markets, residential buildings, viewing centres and shanties, purportedly serving as criminal hideouts in the community.

The Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the operation, explained that the demolition became necessary following the expiration of one month vacation notice issued to the occupants of the illegal structures.

Attah said the affected structures were standing on the right of way for a major ring road infrastructure in the district, adding that some of the structures hitherto served as hideouts for criminals terrorising the community.

He said that they were duly notified by the FCT Department of Development Control as everywhere was fully marked over a month ago.

“The ring road three, which is heavily built upon, and sadly people bought land there, and we felt it’s time to come and remove all the encumbrances on the road, which we had warned and given them adequate notice.

“We are taking our road alignment back, otherwise it will be very bad in the future when we want to build the road.

“It happens also that the place poses to be a very dangerous den along this indigenous community.