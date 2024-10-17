ADVERTISEMENT
FCTA demolishes 50 duplexes and bungalows built by land grabbers in Lugbe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The department advised people against buying any property without due diligence to ensure its legality.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, FCTA, who led the exercise, on Thursday, explained that the structures were illegally erected by land grabbers without the approval of appropriate authorities.

Galadima explained that the southwest area of Sabon Lugbe was part of Phase 5 District of the Federal Capital City (FCC). He said that the department had warned that it would bounce on land grabbers in the area, and advised people against buying any property without due diligence to ensure its legality.

Galadima said that the demolition was part of the department’s enforcement, beginning with 10 buildings.

“Tomorrow we are coming back in full swing. We will make sure that all illegal structures, close to 50 duplexes and bungalows are brought down,” he said.

He identified areas where land grabbers were operating as Idu Train Station, now part of Gosa and Kyami, Apo Tarfi area and Lugbe.

The director warned that illegal developments would not be condoned in the capital city. He said that the land grabbers were deceiving innocent residents that the areas would be integrated into Phase five of the FCC.

According to him, there is nothing like integration.

“Illegality is illegality and we will continue to remove every illegal structure in the FCT.”

