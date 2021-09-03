FCTA arrests 49 suspects during raid on criminal hideout

“Most of the criminals took advantage of the cleanup exercise and went on looting spree, dispossessing passerby of their belongings.

“This shows why we are demolishing Illegal structures. There are illegal structures, shanties and fences almost everywhere in Gwarimpa Estate. These are criminal hideouts which we will not allow to stay.”

Attah, who lamented the increasing rate of shanties in the FCT, vowed that the FCT Administration under the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, would not allow illegality to become the order of the day.

He condemned the act of post-demolition looting and assault on innocent residents.

One of the victims, Mohammed Awwal, an Immigration officer who spoke on behalf of others, said “They forcefully collected his mobile phone and food stuff with cash in the vehicle while I was driving to pass through this place. I have identified one among those arrested.”